New Delhi, August 28: India's COVID-19 tally reached 33,87,501 lakh after the country recorded the highest single-day spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,067 people also lost their lives since Thursday morning taking the COVID-19 death toll to 61,529. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are currently, 7,42,023 active cases in the country. India’s COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 25 Lakh, Fatality Rate Declines to 1.83%.

Till now, 25,83,947 people have recovered from coronavirus, while one patient migrated to another country. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the country stands at 76.24 percent. Till Thursday, 3,85,76,510 coronavirus tests were conducted by the ICMR. India's case-fatality rate declined to 1.83 percent on August 27.

Tweet by ANI:

India has the fourth highest death in the world due to the pandemic after the United States, Brazil and Mexico. It is for the second consecutive day that the country reported over 70,000 cases. From the past few days, India is witnessing more per day coronavirus cases than the US and Brazil - the two worst affected countries globally. COVID-19 Second Wave? UK Records 1,522 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest In a Single Day Since June 12.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India due to coronavirus. A total of 7,33,568 people have been infected by COVID-19 so far. The death toll also rose to 23,444. The state's recovery rate fell from 72.69 per cent to 72.46 per cent, while the current mortality rate stood at 3.02 percent till Thursday.

