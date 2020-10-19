New Delhi, October 19: Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) are developing intranasal vaccines for Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus or COVID-19, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that Bharat Biotech has entered into an agreement with Washington University and St. Louis University for the trials of the nasal vaccine candidate. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: UK's Most Vulnerable Could Get Coronavirus Vaccine 'by Christmas 2020'.

"It (Bharat Biotech) has entered into an agreement with Washington University's School of Medicine under which the company will conduct trials, produce and market an intranasal vaccine for the COVID-19," the Health Minister said. He added that the Serum Institute of India is working with the US-based biotech company Codagenix for the development of another intranasal vaccine called CDX-005.

"Codagenix is collaborating with the Serum Institute of India to develop CDX-005, which is the company's intranasal, live-attenuated vaccine candidate for SARS-CoV-2," Vardhan said. When Will India Get COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's Where AstraZeneca, Sputnik V And Other Vaccine Trials Stand in India.

What is an Intranasal Vaccine?

Vaccines are delivered through different routes. For example, some vaccines are administered by injection. Similarly, for infants, vaccines are delivered orally. An intranasal vaccine is administered by squirting or spraying the solution into the nostrils. The use of intranasal vaccines reduces the need for syringes, needles and alcohol-based swabs.

Update on Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Vaccine Candidate For COVID-19:

The phase 1 trial of an intranasal vaccine against coronavirus infection, developed by Bharat Biotech, will take place in St Louis University's vaccine and treatment evaluation unit. Upon receiving regulatory approval, Bharat Biotech will also conduct further stages of clinical trials in India. Dr Harsh Vardhan said late-stage trial generally involves thousands of participants.

Update on Intranasal Vaccine Candidate For COVID-19 Developed by Serum Institute of India:

The CDX-005, an intranasal vaccine developed by Codagenix along with Serum Institute of India, will undergo phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial in the United Kingdom by the end of 2020. Pre-clinical animal studies have been successfully completed. CDX-005 is a single dose intranasal vaccine made with a live attenuated version of the virus, unlike most vaccine candidates that are made by using a dead virus, genetic material from the virus, or components of the virus, such as the spike protein.

