India Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike of 9,851 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Increases to 2,26,770 And Death Toll at 6,348

Mumbai, June 5: India reports 9,851 new coronavirus cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases in India have increased to 2,26,770 on Friday. Out of which, 110960 have been active cases. The number of people who have been cured, discharged or migrated has increased to 1,09,461. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 6348.
Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in India with a total of 77,793 cases.2,710 people have so far died in the state. The coronavirus numbers in Delhi have also increased to 25,004. The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu has jumped to 27256. Coronavirus Outbreak: India's Recovery Rate Close to 50%, Mortality Rate Down to 2.83%.
India Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike of 9,851 New Cases in Past 24 Hours:
India reports 9,851 new #COVID19 cases & 273 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases,1,09,462 cured/discharged/migrated and 6348 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/yGNag5tgP3
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1613
|2539
|71
|4223
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|41
|1
|0
|42
|4
|Assam
|1542
|442
|4
|1988
|5
|Bihar
|2254
|2210
|29
|4493
|6
|Chandigarh
|82
|214
|5
|301
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|541
|213
|2
|756
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|11
|1
|0
|12
|9
|Delhi
|14456
|9898
|650
|25004
|10
|Goa
|109
|57
|0
|166
|11
|Gujarat
|4762
|12667
|1155
|18584
|12
|Haryana
|1123
|2134
|24
|3281
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|199
|179
|5
|383
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2059
|1048
|35
|3142
|15
|Jharkhand
|433
|354
|6
|793
|16
|Karnataka
|2653
|1610
|57
|4320
|17
|Kerala
|884
|690
|14
|1588
|18
|Ladakh
|41
|48
|1
|90
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2748
|5637
|377
|8762
|20
|Maharashtra
|41402
|33681
|2710
|77793
|21
|Manipur
|86
|38
|0
|124
|22
|Meghalaya
|19
|13
|1
|33
|23
|Mizoram
|16
|1
|0
|17
|24
|Nagaland
|80
|0
|0
|80
|25
|Odisha
|1055
|1416
|7
|2478
|26
|Puducherry
|57
|25
|0
|82
|27
|Punjab
|325
|2043
|47
|2415
|28
|Rajasthan
|2545
|7104
|213
|9862
|29
|Sikkim
|2
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|12134
|14902
|220
|27256
|31
|Telengana
|1455
|1587
|105
|3147
|32
|Tripura
|471
|173
|0
|644
|33
|Uttarakhand
|846
|297
|10
|1153
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|3553
|5439
|245
|9237
|35
|West Bengal
|3753
|2768
|355
|6876
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7610
|7610
|Total#
|110960
|109462
|6348
|226770
According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, despite a steep rise in the coronavirus cases in the country, India's recovery rate is close to 50 percent. The data showed 48.19 percent of the total number of people infected with coronavirus has recovered. India’s mortality rate, too, has come down from the over 3 percent mark to 2.83 percent.
In terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, India is at the seventh place among the world. It has surpassed Germany which is at eight place with a total of 184,923 cases. India is now inching closer to Italy, which has a total of 234,013 cases, according to the Worldometer numbers.