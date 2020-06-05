India Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike of 9,851 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Increases to 2,26,770 And Death Toll at 6,348

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 5: India reports 9,851 new coronavirus cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases in India have increased to 2,26,770 on Friday. Out of which, 110960 have been active cases. The number of people who have been cured, discharged or migrated has increased to 1,09,461. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 6348.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in India with a total of 77,793 cases.2,710 people have so far died in the state. The coronavirus numbers in Delhi have also increased to 25,004. The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu has jumped to 27256. Coronavirus Outbreak: India's Recovery Rate Close to 50%, Mortality Rate Down to 2.83%.

India Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike of 9,851 New Cases in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 9,851 new #COVID19 cases & 273 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases,1,09,462 cured/discharged/migrated and 6348 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/yGNag5tgP3 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 2 Andhra Pradesh 1613 2539 71 4223 3 Arunachal Pradesh 41 1 0 42 4 Assam 1542 442 4 1988 5 Bihar 2254 2210 29 4493 6 Chandigarh 82 214 5 301 7 Chhattisgarh 541 213 2 756 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 11 1 0 12 9 Delhi 14456 9898 650 25004 10 Goa 109 57 0 166 11 Gujarat 4762 12667 1155 18584 12 Haryana 1123 2134 24 3281 13 Himachal Pradesh 199 179 5 383 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2059 1048 35 3142 15 Jharkhand 433 354 6 793 16 Karnataka 2653 1610 57 4320 17 Kerala 884 690 14 1588 18 Ladakh 41 48 1 90 19 Madhya Pradesh 2748 5637 377 8762 20 Maharashtra 41402 33681 2710 77793 21 Manipur 86 38 0 124 22 Meghalaya 19 13 1 33 23 Mizoram 16 1 0 17 24 Nagaland 80 0 0 80 25 Odisha 1055 1416 7 2478 26 Puducherry 57 25 0 82 27 Punjab 325 2043 47 2415 28 Rajasthan 2545 7104 213 9862 29 Sikkim 2 0 0 2 30 Tamil Nadu 12134 14902 220 27256 31 Telengana 1455 1587 105 3147 32 Tripura 471 173 0 644 33 Uttarakhand 846 297 10 1153 34 Uttar Pradesh 3553 5439 245 9237 35 West Bengal 3753 2768 355 6876 Cases being reassigned to states 7610 7610 Total# 110960 109462 6348 226770

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, despite a steep rise in the coronavirus cases in the country, India's recovery rate is close to 50 percent. The data showed 48.19 percent of the total number of people infected with coronavirus has recovered. India’s mortality rate, too, has come down from the over 3 percent mark to 2.83 percent.

In terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, India is at the seventh place among the world. It has surpassed Germany which is at eight place with a total of 184,923 cases. India is now inching closer to Italy, which has a total of 234,013 cases, according to the Worldometer numbers.