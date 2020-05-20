India Sees Sharpest Spike of 5,611 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 1,06,750, Death Toll Reaches 3,033

New Delhi, May 20: India reported the sharpest spike of 5,611 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 also increased by 140 in the same corresponding period. Till now, 1,06,750 have contracted coronavirus in the country. The deadly virus has also claimed 3,303 lives so far. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently, 61,149 active cases in India.
Out of the total cases detected in the country, 42,297 COVID-19 patients have recovered until now with the recovery rate of 39.62 percent, while one migrated to another country. The coronavirus mortality rate in India is 3.09 percent which is lower that global mortality rate. India is currently at the 11th highest coronavirus cases in the world ahead of China.
Statewise Coronavirus Cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2532
|1621
|52
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|142
|41
|4
|5
|Bihar
|1498
|534
|9
|6
|Chandigarh
|200
|57
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|101
|59
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|10554
|4750
|168
|10
|Goa
|46
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|12140
|5043
|719
|12
|Haryana
|964
|627
|14
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|92
|47
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1317
|653
|17
|15
|Jharkhand
|231
|127
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1397
|544
|40
|17
|Kerala
|642
|497
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|5465
|2630
|258
|20
|Maharashtra
|37136
|9639
|1325
|21
|Manipur
|9
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|978
|277
|5
|25
|Puducherry
|18
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|2002
|1642
|38
|27
|Rajasthan
|5845
|3337
|143
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|12448
|4895
|84
|29
|Telengana
|1634
|1010
|38
|30
|Tripura
|173
|116
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|111
|52
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|4926
|2918
|123
|33
|West Bengal
|2961
|1074
|250
|Cases being reassigned to states
|1096
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|106750
|42298
|3303
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state. In this western state of India, 37,136 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The death toll in Maharashtra also mounted to 1,325. Till now, 9,639 patients have recovered. In Maharashtra’s capital city also, the number of coronavirus cases have crossed 22,000-mark. In the maximum city, 800 people lost their lives due to coronavirus.