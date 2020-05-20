India Sees Sharpest Spike of 5,611 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 1,06,750, Death Toll Reaches 3,033

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 20: India reported the sharpest spike of 5,611 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 also increased by 140 in the same corresponding period. Till now, 1,06,750 have contracted coronavirus in the country. The deadly virus has also claimed 3,303 lives so far. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently, 61,149 active cases in India.

Out of the total cases detected in the country, 42,297 COVID-19 patients have recovered until now with the recovery rate of 39.62 percent, while one migrated to another country. The coronavirus mortality rate in India is 3.09 percent which is lower that global mortality rate. India is currently at the 11th highest coronavirus cases in the world ahead of China.

Statewise Coronavirus Cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2532 1621 52 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 142 41 4 5 Bihar 1498 534 9 6 Chandigarh 200 57 3 7 Chhattisgarh 101 59 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 10554 4750 168 10 Goa 46 7 0 11 Gujarat 12140 5043 719 12 Haryana 964 627 14 13 Himachal Pradesh 92 47 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1317 653 17 15 Jharkhand 231 127 3 16 Karnataka 1397 544 40 17 Kerala 642 497 4 18 Ladakh 43 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 5465 2630 258 20 Maharashtra 37136 9639 1325 21 Manipur 9 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 978 277 5 25 Puducherry 18 9 1 26 Punjab 2002 1642 38 27 Rajasthan 5845 3337 143 28 Tamil Nadu 12448 4895 84 29 Telengana 1634 1010 38 30 Tripura 173 116 0 31 Uttarakhand 111 52 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 4926 2918 123 33 West Bengal 2961 1074 250 Cases being reassigned to states 1096 Total number of confirmed cases in India 106750 42298 3303

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state. In this western state of India, 37,136 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The death toll in Maharashtra also mounted to 1,325. Till now, 9,639 patients have recovered. In Maharashtra’s capital city also, the number of coronavirus cases have crossed 22,000-mark. In the maximum city, 800 people lost their lives due to coronavirus.