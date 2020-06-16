Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India Summons Pakistan High Commission Over 'Abduction And Torture' of Two Indian Mission Officials in Islamabad

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 09:00 PM IST
A+
A-
India Summons Pakistan High Commission Over 'Abduction And Torture' of Two Indian Mission Officials in Islamabad
Pakistan Envoy in Delhi Summoned (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 16: India on Tuesday summoned Charge d’ Affaires of High Commission of Pakistan, Haider Shah, and lodged a strong protest to him over the issue of abduction and torture of two officials of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan's Islamabad by Pakistan security agencies. Two Indian Embassy Staffers Freed by Pakistan After 'Reported Arrest' in Islamabad.

The MEA said that two Indian officials were subjected to interrogation and physical assault which resulted in grievous injuries. "Two Indian high commission officials in Islamabad were forcibly abducted by Pak agencies, kept in illegal custody for more than 10 hours," MEA said.

ANI Tweet:

"India strongly condemns and deplores action of the Pakistani authorities against two Indian staffers in Indian mission in Islamabad. An attempt by Pakistan authorities to levy false accusations, concocted charges on officials of Indian high commission is rejected in entirety," it added.

On Monday morning, two Indian High Commission staffers in Islamabad went missing after which India took up the matter with Pakistan Foreign Office (PFO). The two staffers were in a vehicle for official duty but did not reach their destination. The two staffers were released from detentions hours after India lodged a strong protest on Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Haider Shah India-Pakistan Tensions Indian High Commission Islamabad MEA Ministry of External Affairs Pakistan
You might also like
India-China Tensions: MEA Says Violent Face-Off at Galwan Valley Result of Chinese Side's Bid to 'Change Status Quo'
News

India-China Tensions: MEA Says Violent Face-Off at Galwan Valley Result of Chinese Side's Bid to 'Change Status Quo'
Wahab Riaz Announces Return to Test Cricket: Shahid Afridi and Other Pakistan Cricketers Who Came Out of Retirement As Well
Cricket

Wahab Riaz Announces Return to Test Cricket: Shahid Afridi and Other Pakistan Cricketers Who Came Out of Retirement As Well
This Day That Year: When Team India Defeated Pakistan During ICC CWC 2019 by 89 Runs (Watch Video)
Cricket

This Day That Year: When Team India Defeated Pakistan During ICC CWC 2019 by 89 Runs (Watch Video)
Mohammad Hafeez Questions Team India’s Approach During CWC 2019 Match vs England, Says ‘I Did Not See the Match-Winning Intent’ (Watch Video)
Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez Questions Team India’s Approach During CWC 2019 Match vs England, Says ‘I Did Not See the Match-Winning Intent’ (Watch Video)
Two Indian Embassy Staffers Freed by Pakistan After 'Reported Arrest' in Islamabad
News

Two Indian Embassy Staffers Freed by Pakistan After 'Reported Arrest' in Islamabad
Pakistan Envoy in Delhi Summoned, Issued Demarche on 'Reported Arrest' of Two Indian High Commission Staffers in Islamabad
News

Pakistan Envoy in Delhi Summoned, Issued Demarche on 'Reported Arrest' of Two Indian High Commission Staffers in Islamabad
‘Virus Sleeps, When We Sleep,’ Pakistan Politician Fazal Ur Rahman’s Bizarre Claim in Viral Video Tickles Funny Bones of Twitterati! Check Hilarious Reactions
Viral

‘Virus Sleeps, When We Sleep,’ Pakistan Politician Fazal Ur Rahman’s Bizarre Claim in Viral Video Tickles Funny Bones of Twitterati! Check Hilarious Reactions
Two Indian Officials Working With Indian High Commission in Islamabad in Pakistan Missing: Reports
World

Two Indian Officials Working With Indian High Commission in Islamabad in Pakistan Missing: Reports
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement