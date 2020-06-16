India Summons Pakistan High Commission Over 'Abduction And Torture' of Two Indian Mission Officials in Islamabad

New Delhi, June 16: India on Tuesday summoned Charge d’ Affaires of High Commission of Pakistan, Haider Shah, and lodged a strong protest to him over the issue of abduction and torture of two officials of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan's Islamabad by Pakistan security agencies. Two Indian Embassy Staffers Freed by Pakistan After 'Reported Arrest' in Islamabad.

The MEA said that two Indian officials were subjected to interrogation and physical assault which resulted in grievous injuries. "Two Indian high commission officials in Islamabad were forcibly abducted by Pak agencies, kept in illegal custody for more than 10 hours," MEA said.

ANI Tweet:

#WATCH Charge d’ Affaires of High Commission of Pakistan, Haider Shah was summoned today & a strong protest was lodged on the issue of abduction & torture of two officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad by Pakistan security agencies: MEA #Delhi pic.twitter.com/9tzfMMq9wu — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

"India strongly condemns and deplores action of the Pakistani authorities against two Indian staffers in Indian mission in Islamabad. An attempt by Pakistan authorities to levy false accusations, concocted charges on officials of Indian high commission is rejected in entirety," it added.

On Monday morning, two Indian High Commission staffers in Islamabad went missing after which India took up the matter with Pakistan Foreign Office (PFO). The two staffers were in a vehicle for official duty but did not reach their destination. The two staffers were released from detentions hours after India lodged a strong protest on Monday.

