In a significant security breach, a Pakistani national was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gurdaspur, Punjab, after crossing the India-Pakistan border on the intervening night of May 3 and 4, as per a report. Identified as Md Husinan from Gujjarewala, Pakistan, he was captured by BSF personnel and handed over to Punjab Police, who have placed him under a two-day remand. This arrest follows a similar incident on May 4, when another Pakistani national was caught attempting to infiltrate the border near the Border Out Post (BOP) Dariya Mansoor. The BSF swiftly intercepted the suspect, who was taken into custody without resistance. Pakistani National Tries to Cross India-Pakistan Border, Caught by BSF Near Dariya Mansoor in Punjab.

Pakistani National Held at Punjab Border

