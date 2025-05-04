A Pakistani national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) while attempting to cross the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The incident took place near the Border Out Post (BOP) Dariya Mansoor, under the jurisdiction of BSF’s 117th Battalion. According to officials, BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement along the border and immediately acted to intercept the individual. The intruder was taken into custody without any resistance. The individual’s identity is being verified, and initial questioning is underway to determine the motive behind the intrusion. No weapons or contraband were found in his possession at the time of arrest. ‘Why Are We Suffering?’: Pakistan Nationals Forced To Leave India After Visa Cancellations Share Their Emotions, Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack (Watch Video).

Pakistani National Tries to Cross India-Pakistan Border

