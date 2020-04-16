Indian Army HQ to Function With 50% Staff From April 19 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Indian Army | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 16: In view of the extension of the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread, the Indian Army has directed that all military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters and units will observe strict no movement till April 19. "It is only from April 19 to May 3, military headquarters may start functioning at 50 per cent of strength," the force in a fresh advisory has stated.

The Army, however, clarified that personnel connected with the provision of essential services will be allowed to move in this time period. "This will not hinder any operational tasks of the formations or units which will be conducted with the requisite strength," the advisory stated. The lockdown, which was to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3. Indian Railways Mulls Plying Special Trains For Over 1200 Stranded Officers And Jawans of Indian Army Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Say Reports.

As per the new instructions till April 19, within the Army headquarters only the Military Operations, Military Intelligence, Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement branches will function, to carry out the operational and COVID-19 related tasks. "However, duration of stay and strength within these branches to be at bare minimum," the advisory stated. It clarified that remaining branches will work from home.

"At the Command headquarters, only manpower, logistics and operations branch will function with skeletal staff, barring Northern and Eastern Command, where additionally the intelligence branch will also function," the directive stated. From April 19 to May 3, offices in Army headquarter, Command headquarters and formation headquarters may start functioning at 50 per cent strength.

However, the Directorate General Medical Services (Army) will continue functioning at full strength to provide a robust response to COVID-19. "All medical establishments and hospitals will continue functioning at full strength," it stated. Further, the force has pointed that all training activities and temporary duties will remain suspended till May 3. "Directions on actions to be taken post May 3 will be issued on receipt of fresh orders from the government," the directive stated.

It also stated that all social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings will remain suspended and no religious congregations, regimental or ceremonial functions will be permitted. Offices falling in COVID hotspots or containment zones will observe strict 'No Movement' till they are de-notified. "Exceptions to be given will depend on the local military authority," it stated.