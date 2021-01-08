Srinagar, January 8: Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore have earned even more praise and respect after photos of them helping a woman and her newborn reach home in heavy snowfall were shared on social media. According to a tweet by ANI, the Indian Army personnel in Sopore carried mother and the baby a stretcher from hospital to her home i.e. from a hospital in Pazalpora to Duniwar. Winter 2020: Season's First Snowfall Lashes Plains of Kashmir Valley.

The minimum temperature across Jammu and Kashmir stayed below the freezing point. The brave jawans carried the duo in knee-deep snow for about 3.5 km due to heavy snow blocking the road. Reports inform that the locals of the region and nursing assistance also helped the troops. Widespread snowfall over the last three days has cut off the Kashmir Valley and led to blocked roads and power outages. The heavy snowfall has thrown normal life out of gear with the administration pressing men and machinery into service to clear the roads of snow.

Here's the tweet:

Jammu and Kashmir: Army personnel in Sopore carried a woman and her newborn on a stretcher from hospital to her home, Pazalpora to Duniwar for about 3.5 km due to heavy snow blocking the road. Locals and nursing assistance also helped the troops. pic.twitter.com/3JoItp3XfZ — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2021

In a similar incident on Tuesday, Army troops at Karalpura in Kupwara, along with battlefield nursing assistant, carried a pregnant woman from her home to the main road on a cot - walking for about 2 km on January 5. The woman was then taken to a hospital where she later gave birth to a boy.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was shut for traffic in the wake of heavy snowfall. The 260 kilometre-long highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by the accumulation of snow and landslides on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).