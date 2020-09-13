Prayagraj (UP), September 13: With an aim to help to inspect railway staff and trackmen in maintaining the rail tracks, Prayagraj division of Indian Railways' engineers have designed and built an indigenous and cost-effective unique track-cycle. The invention aims to drastically reduce the labour and stress faced by railway trackmen.

Assistant divisional engineer (line) -- Bhupesh Pandey, and senior section engineer (PA) -- Abhay Kumar -- of engineering department of Prayagraj division have innovated a rail-bicycle to help the railway trackmen in the country to inspect, monitor and urgently repair the railway tracks. The new unique track-cycle costs just Rs 3,000. Indian Railways Allows Special Suburban Services for Candidates Appearing for Exams in Mumbai.

The railways' officials state that the cycle can ferry two people at a time and will reduce response time to mitigate track issues. The prototype was recently tested by the divisional regional manager (DRM) Amitabh and senior divisional engineer (coordination) Santosh Gupta.

Informing more about the cycle, the Railways PRO said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Both the rear wheels of this cycle are similar to an ordinary cycle while the front frame is longer than the usual frame. The front wheel, made of Teflon, is made in such a way that it fits into the railway track and when the user pedals, it works like any other cycle." Adding on, the PRO said that the track cycle weighs only 25 kilograms is functional even during inclement weather.

