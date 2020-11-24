New Delhi, November 24: India's COVID-19 tally increased to 91.77 lakh on Tuesday with 37,975 new coronavirus infections being reported in the past 24 hours. With 480 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,34,218. The total active cases have increased to 4,38,667.

The total discharged cases have improved to 86,04,955 with 42,314 new discharges in a single day. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Several states have imposed fresh restrictions and night curfews in an attempt to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases seen after Diwali. Night curfew in Ahmedabad, which came into force on Monday night, will continue till December 7, the authorities informed on Monday. The Supreme Court pulled up Gujarat and Delhi government for the worsening coronavirus situation.COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield, Developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, Would be Sold to Govt For Rs 250 Per Dose, Says Adar Poonawalla.

India's COVID-19 Cases Jump to 91.77 Lakh:

PM Narendra Modi will meet the Chief Ministers of state to discuss the coronavirus situation today. During the day-long meeting with the chief ministers, PM Modi will review the COVID-19 situation and as per their suggestions, he will take a possible decision.

