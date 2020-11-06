Mumbai, November 6: India reported 47,638 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, thus taking the total tally to 84,11,724. With 670 new deaths, the death toll has mounted to 1,24,985. The total active cases are 5,20,773, which has seen a decrease of 7,189 in the past 24 hours.

The number of cured, discharged and improved patients, on the other hand, have jumped to 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in a single day. On the other hand, several states like West Bengal, Delhi and others have banned firecrackers ahead of Diwali 2020. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN Vaccine Could be Launched as Early as February 2021, Says ICMR Senior Scientist.

On Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mentioned that the capital's Covid-19 trouble has made a comeback, with Delhi witnessing a significant surge in daily cases for the third time since the pandemic began.

India's COVID-19 tally jumps 84.11 Lakh

Talking about coronavirus vaccine update, ICMR scientist shared that Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine could be launched months earlier than expected. As last stage trails begin this month with studies so far showing it is safe and effective. Bharat Biotech is developing Covaxin with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had earlier said it hoped to launch the vaccine only in the second quarter of next year.

