New Delhi, December 18: India's coronavirus tally increased to 99.79 lakh cases with 22,889 new infections reported in the past 24 hours. With 338 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,44,789. The total active cases were at 3,13,831 on Friday. The total discharged cases at 95,20,827 with 31,087 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 15,89,18,646 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 17 with 11,13,406 samples being tested on Thursday. UK Announces New Lockdown Measures to Restrict Christmas 2020 Gatherings, Tier 3 Curbs Imposed in Southeast England.

India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 99.79 lakh cases:

Countries like the US, Brazil and others are recording a tremendous rise in cases. Brazil recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in over three months on Thursday, as its Supreme Court ruled that vaccinations could be required in the South American country.

Brazil, reported 1,092 coronavirus deaths and 69,826 new confirmed cases, as a second wave that has been gaining steam since mid-November grows increasingly severe.

Similarly, UK Secretary Matt Hancock announced new lockdown measures in view of Christmas 2020. With the pace of infections continuing to remain in an alarming category, the government decided to impose the strictest - "tier 3" curbs - in areas with high caseloads.

