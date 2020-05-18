IndiGo Airlines Decides on No Refunds, Goes For Credit Shell as India Enters Lockdown 4 And Flight Suspension Continues Till May 31

IndiGo Airlines (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, May 18: As India entered the fourth phase of the lockdown from today, IndiGo Airlines informed that for flight tickets booked for the period between May 18 to May 31, the ticket amount will be protected in the form of credit shell. Taking to Facebook, the airline elaborated that the credit shell can be utilised within one year from the date of issuance. It will be valid for the same passengers and customers will get to choose any travel dates as per their convenience.

In the lockdown 4.0, there have been certain relaxations announced, however, the air travel will not be allowed in this phase. People have been complaining on social media and demanding the airline to initiative a full refund of their ticket price. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

Here's the post from IndiGo

Industry regulator DGCA tweeted on May 17 that domestic and international flights would continue to remain suspended till the end of the month, and immediately passengers took to the social media platform to ask for refunds.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India is now at 96,169. The country witnessed the highest ever spike of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 157 deaths were reported in the above mentioned time. Out of the total cases, 56316 are active cases and 36824 have been cured, discharged or migrated. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 3,029.