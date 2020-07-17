New Delhi, July 17: Amid the novel coronavirus crisis, low-cost carrier IndiGo will allow passengers to book two seats for a single flyer. Known as “6E double booking scheme”, the new offer will allow customers to book air tickets for twin seats from IndiGo's official website, starting July 24. International Flights to Begin in India From July 17; Check Which Countries And Airlines Will Operate Between July 17 and August 1.

"We had been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger to ensure additional safety," said Sanjay Kumar, IndiGo's chief strategy and revenue officer. Air India Offices to Function at Full Strength From July 20, Work From Home Option Ended For Most Employees.

IndiGo Tweet:

Our all-new 6E Double Seat service is here! Now reserve two seats for one person to enjoy a stress-free flying experience. Book now! https://t.co/U55Kr0B6bZ #LetsIndiGo pic.twitter.com/9iphp4sgjB — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 17, 2020

IndiGo said that this scheme will not be available for bookings made through travel websites, IndiGo call centre or airport counters. The passenger will only be able to opt for the double seat option if the air tickets are purchased through IndiGo's website. “The charges for an extra seat will be up to 25% of the original booking cost,” the airline stated.

This development comes a week after Vistara airline said that it will allow customers to book an adjacent seat at discounted rates. As of now, the adjacent seat is charged like another seat. But the company will soon start offering a discount for the second seat.

