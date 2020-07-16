New Delhi, July 16: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday announced that Air France will operate international flight for Paris from July 18 till August 1. He also stated that International flights for the United States will begin operations from July 17 to July 31, adding that this is an interim resumption of flights operations.

Addressing a press conference, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, As quoted by news agency ANI, "Our negotiations are at an advanced stage with 3 countries. Air France will operate 28 flights from July 18 to Aug 1 b/w Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Paris. The US will be flying 18 flights b/w July 17-31 but this is an interim one." Apart from this, the Union Minister said that the government has also received a request from Germany and an agreement with Lufthansa is almost done. DGCA Asks AAI to Bar Charter Flights Coming From UAE From Landing in India.

Here's what HS Puri said:

Our negotiations are at an advanced stage with 3 countries. Air France will operate 28 flights from July 18 to Aug 1 b/w Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Paris. US will be flying 18 flights b/w July 17-31 but this is an interim one. We have request from Germany too: Civil Aviation Min pic.twitter.com/J4olL7lPmT — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

Stating that the Union government is at a very advance stage of negotiations with at least 3 countries - France, US & Germany -- for an air bubble, Puri said that the answers for the resumption of international flights will lie through bilateral air bubbles. He stated under the bilateral air bubbles, a number of people can fly in international flights under defined conditions as countries are still imposing entry restrictions amid COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation asked the Airports Authorities of India (AAI) to not allow charter flights, coming from UAE, to land in Indian airports. Also, DGCA asked the charter flights to submit approval of concerned state governments to Air Traffic Control (ATC) of point of destination prior to their departure from UAE airport. On July 3, the DGCA extended the suspension of the international passenger flights till July 31.

