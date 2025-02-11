Indore, February 11: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 26-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after his girlfriend's parents refused their marriage in Indore. The incident came to light on Monday evening, February 10, when the deceased youth was found hanging at his residence in Indore's Azad Nagar area. The deceased has been identified as Narendra Sharma.

As per the FPJ report, Sharma was alone at home at the time of the incident. A police official said that Sharma's friends found him hanging at his place when they reached as he was not answering their call. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Narendra Sharma's girlfriend's parents refused the marriage, citing his short height. Indore Shocker: Youth Sexually Assaults 17-Year-Old Boy in Tilak Nagar, Records Act To Blackmail Victim; Arrested.

This led Narendra to end his life. Cops said that Sharma, a resident of Mayur Nagar in Indore, owned a stationery and an online shop. During questioning, Sharma's family members told cops that Narendra was in a relationship with a girl for the last couple of years. It is also reported that the girl agreed to marry Sharma; however, her parents refused the marriage due to his short height and a person's death in their family. Indore Shocker: Man Attacks, Injures Woman With Knife Over Refusal To Talk in Madhya Pradesh; Arrested.

As his girlfriend's family refused marriage, Sharma was tense and hence took the drastic step of ending his life. While the police have begun an investigation in connection with the incident, no suicide note was recovered from Sharma's residence.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

