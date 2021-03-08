New Delhi, March 8: The first woman driver of Indian Railways, Surekha Yadav drove all women-staffed Mumbai-Lucknow Special train on the ocasion of International Women's Day, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal informed on Monday.

"#NariShakti Rail: The first woman driver of Indian Railways, Smt. Surekha Yadav drives the all women-staffed Mumbai-Lucknow Special, in celebration of #InternationalWomensDay," Goyal tweeted.

He also said operation and onboard management of Bundelkhand Special train between Jhansi and Gwalior is being carried on by a team of women on International Women's Day.

"Empowerment all the way with Railways: On International Women's Day, operation and onboard management of Bundelkhand Special train between Jhansi and Gwalior is being carried on by a team of women. Nari Shakti," Goyal tweeted.

Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world.