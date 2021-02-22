New Delhi, March 22: In connection with the INX Media case, the Supreme Court today allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel aboard with the condition that he will have to deposit an amount of Rs 2 crores and submit his detailed itinerary before his travel. He was arrested in 2018, and taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the money laundering case.

Last year, the Supreme Court allowed Karti Chidambaram to withdraw Rs 10 crore which was deposited with the apex court registry as a condition for allowing him to travel abroad. Explained: What is INX Media Case and Why is Karti Chidambaram Arrested?

INX Media Case: Supreme Court Allows Karti Chidambaram to Travel Abroad

INX Media case: Supreme Court today allows Karti Chidambaram to travel aboard with the condition that he will have to deposit an amount of Rs 2 crores and submit his detailed itinerary before his travel — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

At an event held recently, Karthi condemned the violence that took place on Republic Day. He was quoted saying, "Centre didn't discuss with anyone before bringing these laws, didn't call farmers for a discussion. Farmers are continuously protesting demanding the laws to be recalled, ten rounds of talks have failed and when they held a democratic protest on Republic day, they have come under attack. This is the condition of the Government."

