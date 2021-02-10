Guwahati, February 10: With an aim to know the issues faced by people in the northeasterm state of Assam, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday launched a social media video contest. This contest is being organised as part of its manifesto building campaign called ‘Assam Bachao’, which means 'Save Assam' where citizens of the state need to make two minute videos about the biggest issues and problems Assam is facing. The most exciting thing about the contest is that the entries will be analysed everyday and the best video, which highlights the problems in a very apt manner, will be awarded with an iPhone12 alongside other awards. The Assam Congress will be handing out awards on a daily basis.

The initiative by the state Congress comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The unique concept is an attempt to reach out to the masses and know the issues faced by the common man. The APCC has launched the 'video contest' on February 9 while launching its manifesto building campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Here's the tweet:

A contest which lets you contribute towards uplifting your beloved Assam, makes you an inspiration for others & rewards you as well! That's #AssamBachao! Get ready to express yourself & make your voice count! #AsaamElections2021 #AssamElections #AssemblyElections2021 pic.twitter.com/MRqo5syLZR — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) February 9, 2021

The video contest was launched by Gaurav Gogoi, the head of APCC's manifesto committee, from Rajiv Bhawan on February 9. Gogoi urged people to voice the problems faced by them and stated that all the issue will be considered, irrespective of it being small or big. People participating in the video contest need to upload on their personal social media platforms with the hashtag #AssamBachao. The link of the video has to be shared to the official website, www.AssamBachao.in.

