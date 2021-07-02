Ludhiana, July 2: The Ludhiana police have warned people that the notorious Irani Gang, which was involved in several robberies in 2018 and 2019, is back in the city. According to the police, a man, who was delivering jeweler items to a store, is the latest prey of the Irani Gang. The victim, Mukesh Kumar of Chandigarh, was robbed on July 30 when he was heading towards Sarafa Bazaar in Ludhiana. Fake Call Centre Busted in Ludhiana, 27 People Held.

"Beware of Irani Gang! An Irani gang has entered Ludhiana and started targeting people as police imposters. Miscreants are posing as police officials or CIA staff and robbing the people by threatening to implicate them in false case," read a tweet from the official Twitter handle of Ludhiana Police Commissioner. Residents of Ludhiana have been requested to dial 112 in case they notice any body moving suspiciously posing as police person. 'Pakistani Attire' Wins Hearts in Punjab's Ludhiana.

Ludhiana Police Alert Public About Irani Gang:

Please inform 112 in case you notice any body moving suspiciously in your area posing as police person.(2/2) — Commissioner of Police Ludhiana. (@Ludhiana_Police) July 1, 2021

According to report, four members of the Irani Gang have been spotted in Ludhiana. To alert the public and traders, the police released pictures of all 41 members of the group. Cops also visited market areas and circulated pictures of the suspects among traders. Some hotels were also raided in an effort to nab the suspected robbers.

"Irani Gang members spot a person who is going to deposit cash or carrying gold and other valuables. Then, they stop the person pretending police officers. In disguise of searching the person's belongings, they take away the cash and other valuables," Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agarwal said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agarwal on Irani Gang:

The police have arrested the kingpin of the gang, Lallu Khani Irani, also known as Bulldozer, Siyaz. He is facing trial in at least 44 cases. However, other members of the gang are still active. The gang had reportedly gone into hiding last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2021 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).