Accountants are responsible for many things related to finance right from preparing accounts and tax returns to auditing financial information to analyzing business plans and much more. Among many accountants across Iran, Zeinab Mehdi Poor has outshined others by giving the best financial services to the clients. The entrepreneur was born in Masjed Soleyman, Iran, and currently, she is based in Turkey. She decided to make her career in finance after completing secondary school. Zeinab holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ahwaz University of Applied Sciences. In 2014, she also completed her diploma in graphics from the Masjed Soleyman Azad University.

Zeinab after her education started working at a private accounting company. Once she gained experience, she registered a company of her own and started it in Masjed Soleyman. Today she has helped many businesses flourish in the financial markets and the company also guides investors with regards to making the right investments. Besides financial accounting affairs, the company is specialized in financial interpretations, value-added services and also gives detailed financial reports to the businesses to sustain in the market.

With the consistent efforts by Zeinab and her company, many firms have seen tremendous financial growth under her guidance. Apart from this, one thing that makes this accountant entrepreneur different from others is her dynamic personality. Not just a reputed name in Iran’s financial scene, but Zeinab is also a social media personality. She has a family of more than 300K and counting on Instagram. Her positive approach towards work and life, in general, has made her a reputed name on social media as well.

Married to the popular Instagram personality, Milad Hatamabadi, the couple is blessed with a baby girl named Tala. Milad and Zeinab both are travel enthusiasts and love to explore different part s of the globe. The couple is pure goals who are the epitome of true love. With a dream to get rich together, they are living the best life today. The duo also has its other venture of an online game website which has games like online poker, football betting prediction scores and other online games. To know more about this accountant entrepreneur, check out her Instagram page, ‘@sahar’.