Jamia Protests: Delhi Police Resort to Lathicharge at Protesters After They Throw Water Pouches at Security Forces

Protests by Jamia Millia Islamia University Students (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 10: After an hour-long standoff between the security forces and the students on Monday, the police resorted to a lathicharge on the protesters near Holy Family hospital which is within walking distance of Jamia Millia Islamia. The lathicharge was made to push back the protesters. Jamia Millia Islamia University Violence: Modi Government is Scared of People's Voice, Tweets Priyanka Gandhi.

Some security forces personnel resorted to the lathicharge while others pushed back the protesters when they threw water pouches at the security forces and abused them. The incident did not last for more than a minute as the protesters were pushed back.