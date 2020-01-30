Jamia Shooting: Amit Shah Directs Delhi Police Commissioner to Take Strict Action Against Culprit, Says Incident 'Unacceptable to Centre'

Amit Shah (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condemned the shooting outside Jamia MiIlia Islamia University. Amit Shah also spoke to Delhi police commissioner about the incident and directed the police to take strict action against the culprit. The Home Minister said, “Central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously.” Jamia Firing: Shooter 'Rambhakt Gopal' Went Live on Facebook Before Attacking Anti-CAA Demonstrators.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised questions over the deteriorating law and order condition in the national capital region after the shooting incident. He asked the Centre to improve the situation at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, a man identified as Rambhakt Gopal, opened fire at people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the university. A student of the university was injured in the firing. Before opening fire at the protesters, Gopal went live on Facebook before. He uploaded a series of videos on the social media platform. In one of his posts, he levelled “anti-Hindu” tag against the media.

The shooter shouted "aazaadi chahiye, yeh lo aazaadi (want freedom, take this freedom)" before firing towards the demonstrators. Moments after the firing, police overpowered him and took him to custody. The student who was shot at was identified as Shadab Farooq. After sustaining the injury, he was immediately shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences.