Jammu and Kashmir: Avalanche Hits Ganderbal District, 2 Missing

Avalanche. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Srinagar, January 30: Two persons were reported missing while as many rescued from the debris in a snow avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said.

The avalanche struck Gagangeer area on Srinagar-Kargil road, trapping the four civilians, the officials said. Local residents and authorities swung into action and launched a search and rescue operation. Two persons were rescued while search was on for those missing, they said. Jammu And Kashmir: Avalanche Kills Three Indian Army Jawans in Tangdhar.

Snow avalanches occur frequently in higher reaches of Kashmir during winter. At least a dozen people, including six soldiers, have lost lives in the avalanches this winter.