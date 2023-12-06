New Delhi, December 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2023 will give justice to those who were deprived of their rights for the last 70 years.

Speaking on two Bills in the Lok Sabha, Shah said, "The Bill that I have brought here pertains to bringing justice to and providing rights to those against whom injustice was done, who were insulted and those who were ignored." Bills on Jammu and Kashmir Aimed at Providing Justice and Rights to Those Who Were Ignored, Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha (Watch Videos).

Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 & The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2023 He says, "...Two seats will be reserved for Kashmiri Migrant community members, and one seat in the Jammu and Kashmir… pic.twitter.com/dLE0erAqDG — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

He said that in any society, those who are deprived should be brought forward and that is the basic sense of the Constitution of India. "But they have to be brought forward in a way that doesn't reduce their respect. There is a huge difference between giving rights and giving rights respectfully. So, instead of a weak and deprived category, renaming it to Other Backward Class (OBC) is important," the Minister said. Shah had moved the Bill on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha.

