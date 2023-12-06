New Delhi, December 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the two bills on Jammu and Kashmir moved for approval in the Lok Sabha pertain to providing rights to those who faced injustice and were insulted and ignored. Replying to the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Home Minister said that bills seek to give justice to those who were forced to become refugees in their own country.

"I am glad that throughout the whole discussion and debate over the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023, no member opposed the 'tattva' (substance) of the Bill." He said there is a huge difference between giving rights and giving rights respectfully. Myanmar Refugees: Will Meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, EAM S Jaishankar Over Refugees Issue, Says Mizoram CM Designate Lalduhoma.

Amit Shah Speaks on Jammu and Kashmir Bills

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 & The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2023 He says, "...Two seats will be reserved for Kashmiri Migrant community members, and one seat in the Jammu and Kashmir… pic.twitter.com/dLE0erAqDG — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

#WATCH | Union HM Amit Shah speaks on The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 & The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2023 He says, "...Earlier there were 37 seats in Jammu, now there are 43. Earlier there were 46 in Kashmir, now there are 47 and in PoK,… pic.twitter.com/hYrAEgarVa — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

"The Bill that I have brought here pertains to bringing justice to and providing rights to those against whom injustice was done, who were insulted and those who were ignored. In any society, those who are deprived should be brought forward. That is the basic sense of the Constitution of India. But they have to be brought forward in a way that doesn't reduce their respect. There is a huge difference between giving rights and giving rights respectfully. So, instead of weak and deprived category renaming it to Other Backward Class is important," he said. Suspense Over New CMS: Nothing Has Been Decided Yet, Says Amit Shah on Chief Minister’s Post in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the pain of the poor. "A few people also tried to underestimate it...someone said that only the name is being changed. I would like to tell all of them that if we have even a little sympathy then we need to see that respect is attached to the name. This can be seen by only those who want to bring them forward considering them like their brothers. Those who use it as vote bank for their own political benefit...Narendra Modi is a leader who was born into a poor family and became the Prime Minister of the country today. He knows the pain of the poor," he said.

One of the bills seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. It was enacted to provide for reservation in appointment and admission in professional institutions for the members of the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes.

The bill seeks to amend section 2 of the Reservation Act to change the nomenclature of "weak and under privileged classes (social castes)" to "other backward classes" and make consequential amendments. The other bill seeks to provide representation to "Kashmiri Migrants", "Displaced Persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir" and Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir "to preserve their political rights as well as for their overall social and economic development".

It seeks to insert new sections 15A and 15B in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 to nominate not more than two members, one of whom shall be a woman, from the community of "Kashmiri Migrants" and one Member from "Displaced Persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir", to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. The House began on the two bills on Tuesday. Twenty-nine members participated in the debate on the bills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)