Srinagar, June 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday informed that they have arrested five terror associates from Narbal area of Budgam district during a search operation. Police also said that they have recovered huge ammunition from their possession, including 28 live rounds AK 47 and 1 magazine AK 47.

Informing more about the militant's arrest, police said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Budgam Police and Army 2 RR arrested 5 terror associates from Narbal area during a search operation. Terror associates identified as Imran Rashid, Ifshan Ahmad Ganie, Owais Ahmad, Mohsin Qadir and Abid Rather. 28 live rounds AK 47, 1 magazine AK 47 and 20 LeT posters seized." Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Apprehend 4 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Associates in Sopore.

Apart from this, police informed that this group used to provide logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT. Police said, "This group was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT. They've been active in the area for last few months. FIR under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered and investigation taken up."

Here's what Budgam Police said:

Earlier in the morning, an encounter broke out between India security forces and militants in Hardshiva area of Sopore area of Baramula district. Following this, the area has been cordoned. On Wednesday, security forces apprehended 4 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist associates in Sopore, following a search operation in Pothka Muqam and Chanpora Athoora.

Meanwhile, European Union law enforcement cooperation agency Europol said on Wednesday that terror group Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has tried to present itself as an alternative force providing support to the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, IS has declared that it had "created provinces in India and Pakistan, Europol added.

