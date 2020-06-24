Baramulla, June 24: Security forces on Wednesday apprehended 4 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist associates in Sopore, following a search operation in Pothka Muqam and Chanpora Athoora.

"Sopore Police along with 52 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched cordon and search operations (CASOs) simultaneously in Pothka Muqam and Chanpora Athoora and apprehended 4 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist associates," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Also Read | India-China Tensions: Maharashtra Cyber Police Detects Over 40,000 Chinese Phishing Attack Bids in Past 5 Days.

Further investigation is underway. On Tuesday, after an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama's Bandzoo area, two unidentified terrorists were killed while one CRPF personnel succumbed to his injuries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)