Srinagar, March 22: Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter underway in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Monday. Police said the slain terrorists belonged to proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The encounter started at 2 a.m. at Manihal.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, total four terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.

Army said the joint operation is in progress and the weapons recovered include one AK rifle and three pistols.

The gunfight started after security forces cordoned off the area where the militants were said to be hiding and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information.

As the security forces zeroed in on the terror hideout they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

