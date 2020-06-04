Jammu and Kashmir: Militants Open Fire at Police in Kulgam, Civilian Injured

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, June 4: A civilian was injured when militants fired upon a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, police said. Militants fired upon a police party near Yaripora Chowk in the south Kashmir district in the afternoon, a police official said.

He said a civilian was injured in the firing and he has been taken to a hospital. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen Militants Killed in Encounter in Nawakadal.

There are no reports of injuries to any police personnel, the official said, adding the area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.