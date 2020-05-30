Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Poonch District

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 30: Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

At about 10 a.m., the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and intense firing with small arms along the Line of Control in Kirni sector. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, a defence statement said. Jammu And Kashmir: Two Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Kulgam Encounter.

The ceasefire violation along the LoC started even as an encounter was underway in Kulgam district, where security forces were successful in neutralising two terrorists.