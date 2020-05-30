Jammu And Kashmir: Two Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Kulgam Encounter

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, May 30: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces in Kulgam District.

A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, according to a police official.

The militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. Two militants were killed in the gunfight, the official said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, he added.

The search operation is on in the area and further details are awaited.

