New Delhi, June 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, and flag off Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. A PMO statement said Modi will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra, the home to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple.

Lauding the Chenab bridge as an architectural marvel, the statement noted that it is at a height of 359 metres above the river. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions. Chenab Rail Bridge To Be Inaugurated on April 19: From Making Cost to Distance; Here’s All You Need To Know About World’s Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Through Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing existing travel time by 2-3 hours," it said, stressing Modi's commitment to boosting infra and connectivity in the region.

The Anji Bridge is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain, it added. Among the other projects to be launched is the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. Constructed at a cost of around Rs 43,780 crore, it includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country aiming to transform regional mobility and driving socio-economic integration. Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Katra-Sangaldan Rail Link on April 19.

In a major boost to last mile connectivity especially in border areas, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region, it said.