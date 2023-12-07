Srinagar, December 7: In the second such incident in a week, five people were killed on Thursday in a road accident on the Zojila Pass connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Ladakh region. Police said that a vehicle coming from Kargil towards the Valley went out of the driver’s control at Panimatha on the Zojila Pass and dropped into a deep gorge.

"Five occupants of the vehicle died in this accident. The vehicle was coming from Kargil to the Valley when the accident occurred," police said. Five tourists from Kerala were killed on Tuesday when their vehicle met with an accident on the Zojila Pass. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Several Feared Dead After Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge on Zojila Pass (Watch Video).

Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge

4 feared dead after vehicle rolls down into gorge on Zojila Pass#GANDERBAL: At least 4 persons are feared dead after a vehicle they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge on Zojila Pass in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said. pic.twitter.com/dAKUz5kWVe — Jehlam Times (@JehlamTimes) December 7, 2023

The road on the Zojila Pass becomes highly slippery due to extreme cold during the winter months.

