Jammu, June 27: Five people were killed and seven injured on Tuesday in a road accident in J&K’s Doda district. Police said that the accident happened when the vehicle went out of the driver's control and fell into a deep gorge on Bhaderwah-Pathankot road in Doda district.

"The accident occurred at Guldanda. Five people died on the spot and seven were injured. The injured were shifted to hospital by police and local volunteers. "A case has been registered in this incident and investigation started," police said.

Doda district has earned notoriety for its bad roads which have been resulting in human loss. Traffic officials also blame rash and negligent driving by driver's of commercial vehicles in the hilly Doda district. Earlier in the day, two persons died while another was injured in another accident in Srinagar-Jammu highway in Doda district.

