Kulgam, July 4: Security forces neutralised a terrorist on Saturday in Arrah area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. An encounter broke out in the area in the afternoon. The identity of the deceased terrorists is yet to be ascertained. The encounter broke out after terrorists fired upon the security personnel who were conducting a search operation in the area following intelligence inputs.

Currently, gunbattle is still going on between the security personnel and the terrorists present in the area. Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, “So far one #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow.” More details are still awaited. Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist, Who Killed CRPF Jawan, 6-Year-Old Boy at Anantnag's Bijbehara, Gunned Down by Security Forces in Srinagar.

Tweet by Kashmir Zone Police:

On July 2, the security forces gunned down a terrorist, who had killed a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a six-year-old boy at Bijbehara, Anantnag on June 26. On Tuesday, two other terrorists involved in the attack on CRPF picket were also killed by the security forces.

