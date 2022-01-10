Srinagar, January 10: Weather remained generally cloudy with rain at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast dry weather till January 16.

"Weather is likely to improve further and we are expecting dry weather till January 16. Weather was generally cloudy during the last 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh with rain at isolated places", an official of the local IMD office said.

Srinagar had 0.2, Pahalgam minus 2.6 and Gulmarg minus 10.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Drass town of Ladakh had minus 8.8, Leh minus 7.3 and Kargil minus 7.0 as the minimum. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Kulgam Encounter.

Jammu city had 9.7, Katra 7.6, Batote minus 0.8, Banihal minus 1.8 and Bhaderwah minus 0.1 as the night's lowest temperature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2022 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).