Jammu & Kashmir: Iltija Mufti Challenges Govt, Says Will Use Social Media Using VPN in Valley

Iltija Mufti (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Srinagar, February 18: A day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case against various people for defying government orders on use of social media, Iltija Mufti, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter on Tuesday challenged the administration over using of virtual private networks (VPN). Iltija said that she would go to Kashmir and use VPN. She also said that it was weird that Kashmiris were not allowed to use social media. Jammu And Kashmir: Ban on 3G, 4G Internet Services Extended Till February 24, Social Media Remains Blocked.

“I will go to Kashmir and use VPN. Let them slap FIR against me,” reported India Today quoting Iltija as saying. She also lashed out at the government for booking Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act (PSA) and using the term Daddy's girl for her in the dossier.

On Monday, J&K police registered an FIR against several people after taking cognisance of social media posts by miscreants through different virtual private networks (VPNs). A police spokesman said, “Taking serious note of misuse of social media, the cyber police station in Kashmir has registered a case against various social media users who defied government orders and misused social media platforms.”

In January this year, the administration of the union territory had issued an order banning all social media sites. As per the administration, the decision was taken to curb misuse of social media by miscreants for propagating false information and rumours. The 2G mobile services were resumed in the UT on January 25. The access has been limited only on whitelisted sites.