Srinagar, July 11: A top Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist has been trapped in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Awantipora of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Monday.

"Notorious terrorist of JeM terror outfit namely Kaiser Koka active since 2018 trapped in encounter," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted. Jammu & Kashmir Encounter: Killer of Cop Among 2 JeM Terrorists Neutralized in Pulwama District.

Earlier, the gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. Subsequently, the security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months. Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

