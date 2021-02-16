Mumbai, February 16: Janardhan Bhoir, a farmer from Maharashtra's Bhiwandi city, has purchased a helicopter to help him travel across the country for his business trips. According to a DNA report, Bhoir is also a builder and has recently ventured into the dairy business, for which he is required to travel to different places in the country. Therefore, to make his travel convenient he purchased the helicopter worth Rs 30 crore.

For work, he is often required to travel to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat and hence he decided to invest Rs 30 crore in it.

His helicopter will be delivered to him on March 15. On his 2.5 acre land which he owns, he will make a helipad and other facilities for the helicopter. He will also make a protective wall, on a 2.5-acre land, along with a garage for the helicopter, a pilot room and a technician room.

