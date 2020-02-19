Jayalalithaa Birth Anniversary: Fine to Celebrate Amma's Birthday as Women Children Protection Day, but Was is More Than That, Says Congress Leader Renuka Chowdhury

Renuka Chowdhury (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 19: The birthday of J Jayalalithaa cannot just be celebrated as the Women Children Protection Day as she was more than that, said former Union Women and Child Development Minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said: "Jayalalithaa's identity cannot just be reduced to the Women and Child Protection Day.

She was much more than that. I am glad that they are doing that on her birthday." "I think it should be a greater tribute not to reduce her to Women and Child Protection Day because she is a woman. You do not do that to men. We welcome it but it is not enough," added Chowdhury.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami recently announced in the state assembly that the state will celebrate the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on February 24 as the Women and Children Protection Day.

Along with this, many schemes were also introduced in her name. On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has asked its workers to help the poor by organising blood donation and medical camps.