J&K Police Personnel Shot Dead by Militants in South Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar, April 19: A personnel of the Jammu & Kashmir Police was shot dead by militants on Sunday. The insurgent attack was reported in Anantnag locality of South Kashmir, late in the night. According to the preliminary reports, the deceased has been identified as Manzoor Ahmed. The fatal assault on him marks the second militant activity in the restive southern part of the frontier union territory. Jammu and Kashmir: Militant Strike in Sopore, Two CRPF Injured.

Ahmed was posted at the Munshi police station in Larnoo locality. The militants reportedly attacked him at his house in Hilar area of Anantnag. He was rushed to the nearest medical facility in a critical situation, and shortly declared dead.

A search operation has been launched by the J&K police to nab the militants. An official, while speaking to the local media, said "efforts are underway to nab the terrorists". The militants are suspected to be affiliated to the Pakistani-backed insurgent organisations operating in the state.

As of now, it could not be confirmed whether the militants were homegrown radicalised youth or had crossed over the border from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Notably, the anti-India militant organisations active in the Valley are Hizbul Mujahideen, Ansar al-Islam and the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.