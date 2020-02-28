JNU Sedition Case: Kanhaiya Kumar Thanked Delhi Government For Approving His Prosecution, Seeks Speedy Trial

Kanhaiya Kumar (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, February 28: Hours after Arvind Kejriwal gave the nod for the prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar in 2016 sedition case, the former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student took a jibe at the Delhi Police. Kanhaiya Kumar thanked the Delhi government for approving his prosecution in the long-pending sedition case. In a tweet, he asked government lawyers to take his case seriously and have a speedy trial in a fast track court rather than on a TV. Kanhaiya Kumar Sedition Case: Delhi Government Approves Prosecution of Former JNU Student.

In another tweet, the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader said that now the entire country would come to know that the sedition law was used against him was misused for political gains. Kumar targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the chargesheet was filed for the first time when he was about to contest the election and now elections are going to be held in Bihar again.

Kanhaiya Kumar's Tweets:

सेडिशन केस में फ़ास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट और त्वरित कार्रवाई की जरुरत इसलिए है ताकि देश को पता चल सके कि कैसे सेडिशन क़ानून का दुरूपयोग इस पूरे मामले में राजनीतिक लाभ और लोगों को उनके बुनियादी मसलों से भटकाने के लिए किया गया है। — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) February 28, 2020

सेडिशन केस में फ़ास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट और त्वरित कार्रवाई की जरुरत इसलिए है ताकि देश को पता चल सके कि कैसे सेडिशन क़ानून का दुरूपयोग इस पूरे मामले में राजनीतिक लाभ और लोगों को उनके बुनियादी मसलों से भटकाने के लिए किया गया है। — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) February 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government permitted the prosecution of the CPI leader in the 2016 sedition case. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave the permission after Delhi Police requested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to expedite the process of sanctioning prosecution. JNU Sedition Case Against Kanhaiya Kumar: Delhi Court Raps AAP Government Over Delay in Sanction.

ANI's Tweet:

Kanhaiya Kumar: It is clear that this matter was created & delayed for political benefit. I want a speedy trial in a fast-track court so that the entire country gets to know how a law like Sedition is being misused. https://t.co/YrEx6CDJ1W — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020

In a letter written by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Singh Kushwaha to the Deputy Secretary, Home, he said, "It is therefore requested to expedite the process to accord prosecution sanction under Section 196 CrPC as required for offence under Chapter VI of the IPC i.e. Section 124A IPC."

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Raghav Chadda said that his government never interfered in such matters in the last five years. He stated, “We fundamentally believe that the govt is not the agency or the authority that should be deciding on the merits of these matters. It is the court and the function of the judiciary to ultimately decide on these matters.”

A Delhi court had asked the Delhi government to file a status report relating to the issue of pendency of sanction in the JNU sedition case to prosecute the student leader and others. Kumar was booked under sedition case for allegedly chanting "anti-national" slogans on the university campus during an event on February 9, 2016.