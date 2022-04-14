Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, who is one the largest shareholders in Twitter on Thursday rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk's offer to buy the microblogging site. Musk had offered a "best and final" bid to purchase 100 per cent of microblogging site Twitter for USD 41.39 billion with $54.20 per share in cash.

Check tweet:

JUST IN - Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, one of Twitter's largest shareholders, rejects Elon Musk's bid. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 14, 2022

Taking to the microblogging site, the Saudi Price said that the offer proposed by Musk does not comes close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects. "Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer," the prince tweeted.

Check the Prince's tweet:

I don't believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of @Twitter given its growth prospects. Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer.https://t.co/Jty05oJUTk pic.twitter.com/XpNHUAL6UX — الوليد بن طلال (@Alwaleed_Talal) April 14, 2022

