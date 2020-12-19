Bengaluru, December 19: Wistron Corporation on Saturday released a statement on December 12 violence at its plant in Karnataka's Kolar district, saying that the safety and well being of company's employees is its top priority and core value of the Taiwanese company. It said, "since unfortunate events at our Narasapura facility we've found that some workers were not paid correctly, or on time. We deeply regret & apologize to all of our workers." Adding, " Our top priority is to ensure all workers are fully compensated immediately & we're working hard to achieve that. " Karnakata Apple iPhone Plant Violence: Wistron Reports Damages Worth Rs 52 Crore After Initially Claiming Rs 440 Crore Loss.

It also said that the company is removing the Vice-President of its Indian business in the wake of the event. "We are removing the Vice President who oversees our business in India. We are also enhancing our processes and restructuring our teams to ensure these issues cannot happen again," told the iPhone manufacturer. Wistron Corporation added, "We've established an employee assistance program for workers at the facility. We're working diligently on corrective actions to ensure it doesn't happen again." India News | Wistron Violence: Yediyurappa Says PM Worried, Govt Has Taken Necessary Action.

The company had earlier claimed that it suffered losses up to nearly Rs 52 Crore. The Taiwanese company also said that the violence did not cause any material damage to major manufacturing equipment and warehouses. However, in its complaint to the local police, had said that assembly line and other equipment were damaged by the workers at its unit in Narasapura Industrial Area.

The incident occurred at the Kolar manufacturing facility on December 12. Established on 43 acres, Wistron's iPhone manufacturing plant in Kolar is around 60 km from Bengaluru. The facility is reportedly used to manufacture Apple's smartphone iPhone SE, Internet of Things (IOT) products and biotech devices.

