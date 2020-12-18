Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "worried" over the violence at the Wistron iPhone plant and informed that the state government has taken necessary action in the matter.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Yediyurappa said that the state government will give full support to the company to let them continue their production.

"We have taken the necessary action. These things should not have happened. The Prime Minister is worried about this development. Such things will not be repeated. We will give full support to the company to let them continue with their production," Yediyurappa told reporters while commenting on violence at the Wistron iPhone plant.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Police detained Srikanth, taluk president of Students' Federation of India in Kolar in connection with the case.

On December 12, violence erupted at Wistron Pvt Ltd, in Kolar. Later, an FIR was registered against 7,000 unknown people including 5,000 contract workers in connection with violence and vandalism. (ANI)

