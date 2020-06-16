Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to Seek More Relaxations From PM Narendra Modi, Says 'We Have No Plans to Re-impose Lockdown'

Bengaluru, June 16: Ahead of the 6th Centre-states interaction through video link on Wednesday, Karnataka has decided to seek from Prime Minister Narendra Modi leeway from lockdown guidelines in force till June 30 to contain Covid-19 spread.

"In my interaction with the Prime Minister on Wednesday, I will seek more relaxations as we have no plans to re-impose lockdown," Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in Kannada, here on Tuesday.

Unlike other states, Karnataka has unlocked partially since June 7 to restore normal life and revive economic activity in non-containment areas as it has been able to limit the pandemic's spread.

As per the May 30 standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the extended lockdown, places of worship, malls, hotels and offices have been opened. But wearing mask and maintaining social distancing have remained compulsory.

Claiming that the Covid-19 situation has been under control, the Chief Minister said the number of cases was rising because of returnees from other states, especially Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

"Of the 7,213 cases till Monday, 4,386 came from Maharashtra and 1,340 from their contacts. In addition, 216 from overseas, 87 from Delhi, 67 from Tamil Nadu and 62 from Gujarat tested positive though they were asymptomatic," said Yediyurappa.

Of the total cases, 4,135 patients have been cured, 2,987 are under treatment, including 56 in ICU. With 88 deaths, the mortality rate in the state is 1.2 per cent against the national average of 2.8 per cent.

Stating that the state government will not reimpose lockdown in non-containment zones, official told IANS the state would like to reopen metro service, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, bars and pubs if allowed by the Centre.

