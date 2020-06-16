Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to Seek More Relaxations From PM Narendra Modi, Says 'We Have No Plans to Re-impose Lockdown'

News IANS| Jun 16, 2020 03:37 PM IST
A+
A-
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to Seek More Relaxations From PM Narendra Modi, Says 'We Have No Plans to Re-impose Lockdown'
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, June 16: Ahead of the 6th Centre-states interaction through video link on Wednesday, Karnataka has decided to seek from Prime Minister Narendra Modi leeway from lockdown guidelines in force till June 30 to contain Covid-19 spread.

"In my interaction with the Prime Minister on Wednesday, I will seek more relaxations as we have no plans to re-impose lockdown," Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in Kannada, here on Tuesday.

Unlike other states, Karnataka has unlocked partially since June 7 to restore normal life and revive economic activity in non-containment areas as it has been able to limit the pandemic's spread.

As per the May 30 standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the extended lockdown, places of worship, malls, hotels and offices have been opened. But wearing mask and maintaining social distancing have remained compulsory.

Claiming that the Covid-19 situation has been under control, the Chief Minister said the number of cases was rising because of returnees from other states, especially Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

"Of the 7,213 cases till Monday, 4,386 came from Maharashtra and 1,340 from their contacts. In addition, 216 from overseas, 87 from Delhi, 67 from Tamil Nadu and 62 from Gujarat tested positive though they were asymptomatic," said Yediyurappa.

Of the total cases, 4,135 patients have been cured, 2,987 are under treatment, including 56 in ICU. With 88 deaths, the mortality rate in the state is 1.2 per cent against the national average of 2.8 per cent.

Stating that the state government will not reimpose lockdown in non-containment zones, official told IANS the state would like to reopen metro service, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, bars and pubs if allowed by the Centre.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
BS Yediyurappa COVID 19 Narendra Modi relaxations unlock
You might also like
Rescue Video of a Kangaroo That Fell Into a Mine Shaft Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Rescue Video of a Kangaroo That Fell Into a Mine Shaft Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%, Tally of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Rises to 1.8 Lakh
News

India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%, Tally of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Rises to 1.8 Lakh
India-China Face-Off in Galwan Valley: Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Kapil Sibal Express Condolence on Indian Army Soldiers' Deaths, Question Modi Government's Silence
News

India-China Face-Off in Galwan Valley: Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Kapil Sibal Express Condolence on Indian Army Soldiers' Deaths, Question Modi Government's Silence
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Negative for COVID-19
News

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Negative for COVID-19
Tamil Nadu to Give Rs 1000 Each As Relief Measure to 13.35 Lakh Differently-Abled Cardholders in State in View of COVID-19 Pandemic
News

Tamil Nadu to Give Rs 1000 Each As Relief Measure to 13.35 Lakh Differently-Abled Cardholders in State in View of COVID-19 Pandemic
Kanpur Bans Sale of Pani Puri on Carts From Today, District Admin Fears Overcrowding And Lack of Social Distancing to Contribute in COVID-19 Spread
News

Kanpur Bans Sale of Pani Puri on Carts From Today, District Admin Fears Overcrowding And Lack of Social Distancing to Contribute in COVID-19 Spread
Archbishop Carlos Castillo in Peru Fills the Church’s Pews and Walls With Portraits of Deceased COVID-19 Victims, Powerful Video Goes Viral
Viral

Archbishop Carlos Castillo in Peru Fills the Church’s Pews and Walls With Portraits of Deceased COVID-19 Victims, Powerful Video Goes Viral
Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
News

Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement