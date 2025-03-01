Bengaluru, March 1: The Karnataka government has directed the private and public sector industries to print their company name and usage instructions in Kannada language, the official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Friday. The Congress-led government in the state has issued a circular dated February 15 in this regard signed by the Under Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department (Services and Coordination), K. Umadevi.

The circular states, "The language reflects the land's culture and traditions. It is essential for the growth of a language that the manufacturing, market and transactions should be conducted in local language. The Karnataka government has brought the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, on March 12, 2024." Under the Section 17 (7) of the Act specifies that all industrial and other consumer products manufactured and sold within the state should print their name and user instructions in Kannada along with other languages, the circular added. Karnataka-Maharashtra Language Row: Kannada Organisations Call for Karnataka Bandh on March 22 Over Attack on RTC Bus Staff for Not Speaking Marathi.

"It is hereby directed to compulsorily print the name and user instructions and other information on all industrial and customer products in Kannada along with other languages," the circular said. As laid down by the Section 9 of the Kannada Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, the Enforcement Directorate must monitor and ensure that all government and private sector industrial and customer-oriented articles manufacturers print the name and user instructions in Kannada language, the circular underlined. Kannada Mandatory on All Consumer, Industrial Products in Karnataka.

The circular in this regard has been sent to all the Additional Chief Secretaries, General Secretaries, Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of all city corporations, CEOs of all the Zilla Panchayats, Commissioner of Industries Development of the Industry and Commerce Department in Bengaluru and Director of MSMEs. The decision of the Karnataka government is likely to trigger a debate in the state.

