Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI): In a bid to promote the use of the Kannada language, the Karnataka government has issued a directive requiring all industrial and consumer products manufactured in the state to display their names and usage instructions in Kannada prominently, alongside other languages.

The state government issued a circular in this regard on February 15, stating that it applies to both government and private sectors.

"Language reflects the culture, tradition and values of the land. For a language to develop, production, marketing and business in that land must be in the local language. For the comprehensive development of the Kannada language and to provide better opportunities to Kannadigas in all spheres of life, the Government has implemented the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, in effect from March 12, 2024. Section 17 (7) of the said Act states that as far as possible, the names of all industrial and other consumer products manufactured and sold within the State and the directions for their use shall be in Kannada along with any other language, if any," the circular read.

"In this regard, it is hereby directed to compulsorily print the names and instructions on their use in Kannada along with other languages on all industrial and consumer products manufactured in the government and private sector in the state and the enforcement authorities designated under section 9 of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022 are instructed to monitor the strict implementation of these instructions by all manufacturers of industrial and consumer goods in the government and private sector," it said.

Earlier in November 2024, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that the goal is to make Kannada the "language of life" while speaking at the 69th Kannada Rajyotsava celebration at Kanteerava Stadium.

Shivakumar said, "Our aim is to make Kannada a language of life. All of us need to show our respect to our motherland by hoisting the flag of the land high." (ANI)

